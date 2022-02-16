PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy inspired by Guru Ravidas' teachings: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday (February 16) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy is inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas, the 15th-16th century poet.

On the occasion of Ravidas' birth anniversary today, Adityanath visited Ravidas temple at the Seer Govardhan premises in Varanasi to pay his respects and also had 'prasad' at the 'langar' served.

"It's maghi poornima today and also the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, who was born in the holy land of Kashi at Seer Govardhan. Today, lakhs of people are expressing their respects towards the sadhguru," PTI quoted the UP CM as saying.

Further, the BJP CM told reporters, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are taking forward to all the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy which is also inspired by Saint Ravidas's teachings.”

Adityanath also took to Twitter to share his pictures eating langar at the Seer Govardhan premises. “Got the privilege of receiving prasad at the langar at 'Seer Govardhan', the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji, who illuminated human society in the light of human values and thoughts like love, unity, harmony and social harmony," the UP CM tweeted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Modi also shared a video clip of him participating in the 'Shabad Kirtan' at the temple and termed it 'very special'.

(With agency inputs)

