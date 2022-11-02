'Where is ED, CBI?: Mamata Banerjee demands judicial enquiry into Morbi bridge incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the loss the lives in the Morbi Bridge accident. Banerjee said, "I won't comment on it as people's life is important than politics. I express my condolences. Many have died & many are still missing. A judicial commission should be made under SC to probe the Morbi incident". At least 135 people have so far died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued. Taking a dig at the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of India(CBI), Mamata said, "Why're ED & CBI taking action against criminals involved in the Morbi incident? They take action against only common people. Accountability should be fixed."

The TMC chief also said that she is not interested in doing politics over the tragedy. "I won't talk anything about the PM as it is his state...I'll not talk anything about politics," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Morbi bridge to inspect the tragic collapse which led to the deaths of over 135 people including children. After taking stock of the collapsed bridge, he met the people involved in the rescue operations of the victims that fell into the river.

PM Modi then rushed to meet the injured victims of the incident at the Morbi Civic Hospital and inquired about their well-being. According to reports, the search and rescue operation is still going on in the Machchhu river days after the horrific incident.

The Prime Minister also reached the SP office where he met the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. He also held a high-level meeting at the SP office. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the state. During the meeting, PM Modi directed that officials should stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help in this sad hour.

The Morbi bridge, on Sunday, collapsed above the Machchhu River which led to the deaths of over 130 people. Disturbing videos and photos showed people falling into the river.

(With ANI inputs)