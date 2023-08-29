Who Is IAS Nidhi Siwach? Engineer Who Locked Herself For 6 Months, Cracked UPSC In 3rd Attempt With AIR...

The UPSC civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is widely recognized as one of the most challenging tests in the nation. Every year, a multitude of UPSC hopefuls adopt various unique methods for their preparation endeavors. One remarkable instance of such an unconventional approach was demonstrated by IAS officer Nidhi Siwach, leading to a remarkable outcome.

Originating from Gurugram in Haryana, Siwach had previously distinguished herself as a high achiever during her schooling years, securing an impressive 95% and 90% in her 10th and 12th board examinations, respectively. Her academic journey continued with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Deenbandhu Chhoturam University situated in Sonipat. Subsequently, she commenced her professional journey as a design engineer at the esteemed technology company, Tech Mahindra. Nidhi worked for two years but during this time she realized that she did not want to do a job but wanted to become an IAS. She was set in her job but made up her mind to join the administrative service and resigned from the job. In 2017, Siwach took the significant decision to resign from her job and embark on a unique path to prepare for the UPSC examination.

Nidhi started preparing for UPSC exam but she failed twice. Due to continuous failure in the examination and also due to lack of job, pressure started coming on him. The family wanted Nidhi to get married. They had two options, either pass the exam or get married. The family members put a condition that if she fails this time, then she will be married. Nidhi accepted this condition of the family. He decided that this time he has to pass the IAS exam. Nidhi Siwach studied at home without any coaching. For the third time, he put his full force in the examination.



Siwach's distinctive strategy involved immersing herself in intensive preparation for a period of six months, secluded within the confines of her study space. This approach was motivated by her desire to eliminate all potential distractions and concentrate her efforts entirely on her studies, aimed at achieving excellence in the examination. Unsurprisingly, Siwach's resolute methodology yielded remarkable results, culminating in her triumphant success in the UPSC CSE examination in 2018, marking her third attempt. Her exceptional performance secured her the prestigious All India Rank of 83, ensuring her future posting as an officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).