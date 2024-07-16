Who is Ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh? After Puja Khedkar, Internet Has 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi' Moment With Him

New Delhi: In the wake of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly submitting fake disability certificates, scrutiny has now extended to another former bureaucrat's selection under the disability criteria.

Abhishek Singh's Controversy

Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to pursue acting, is facing criticism after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media. Many users questioned his claim of having a locomotor disability, which he used to avail concessions in the UPSC selection process.

Public Outcry

The viral videos sparked calls for greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process. Several users commented, demanding a thorough investigation into Singh's disability claim.

Singh's Response to Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Singh stated that he is being targeted for supporting reservations. "Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Social Initiatives and Advocacy

Singh highlighted his social work through initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement, done without government help. He emphasized his belief in reservations based on population in government jobs and encouraged those with talent to excel in business, sports, or acting where reservations do not apply. "I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favor," he added.

Puja Khedkar's Controversy

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar has faced backlash for using a siren on her private Audi and demanding privileges not available to junior officers. The 2023 batch IAS officer now faces serious charges for allegedly faking visual and mental impairments in an affidavit submitted to the UPSC and refusing mandatory medical tests to confirm these disabilities.

Government Investigation

The Centre has formed a one-member committee to investigate the allegations against Khedkar. Sources indicated that Khedkar might face dismissal and possible criminal action if found guilty of hiding facts and misrepresentation.