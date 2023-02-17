New Delhi: During a speech before the Munich Security Conference, billionaire investor George Soros said he expected a "democratic revival in India" in the wake of the Hindenburg report, which accused the Adani Group of "stock manipulation" among other things. Union minister Smriti Irani criticised Soros for his remarks. Irani called on everyone to "denounce the objective" of Soros at a news conference, claiming that he "brings an attack to the economy of India" for his "personal advantage."

Who is George Sores?

Hungarian-American financier, hedge fund manager, short seller, and philanthropist George Soros is a billionaire. He was born in Hungary in 1930 to a wealthy Jewish family. As anti-Semitism rose in Hungary and culminated with Nazi takeover, his family changed their name from "Schwartz" to "Soros" to conceal their Jewish identity. His family bought fake identification documents to go through the Holocaust. The billionaire later recalled that “instead of submitting to our fate, we resisted an evil force that was much stronger than we were—yet we prevailed. Not only did we survive, but we managed to help others.”

The 92-year-old philanthropist is one of the wealthiest men in the world. After founding a hedge fund in 1973, Soros built his name in the financial world by taking risky investing positions. From 1969 till 2011, he handled customer money. According to sources, George is the creator of the Open Society Foundations, which awards funding to organisations and people who support democracy, openness, and freedom of speech. He is reported to have a net worth of $8.5 billion.

George Sores Comment on the Indian Government

The administration is furious with Soros' remarks, which he made in a speech prior to the Munich Security Conference. He referred to the current Adani Group problem and asserted that Prime Minister Modi "needs to answer questions" about claims of fraud and stock manipulation made against the billionaire's enterprises from foreign investors and the Parliament. Furthermore, this will "seriously undermine Modi's stronghold on India's federal government" and pave the way for the promotion of urgently required institutional reforms, the speaker continued. Mr. Soros stated, "I may be foolish, but I predict a democratic renaissance in India.

Smriti Irani Reacts

Smriti Irani, union minister, referred to it as a "attack on India that would not be condoned" and urged Indians to stand as one against "foreign forces who want to influence in India's democratic processes." The billionaire was also referred to by her as a "designated economic war criminal". Smriti forewarned that India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would use all of its might to thwart any attempt to "destroy" democracy in the nation.