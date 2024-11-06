Who Is Israel Katz, Who Replaced Yoav Gallant As Israel’s Defence Minister?

Israel Katz, who previously served as Israel’s foreign minister, has been appointed as the new defense minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this decision following his dismissal of Yoav Gallant from the role. Netanyahu cited a lack of confidence in Gallant’s handling of the country's military operations, which include ongoing actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Early Life and Military Service

Born in 1955 in the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel Katz has longstanding roots in Israel. He began his military career in 1973, serving as a paratrooper during a tumultuous period in Israel’s history, and remained active until 1977.

Although he has an extensive military background, Katz lacks experience in senior command positions, distinguishing him from his predecessor, Yoav Gallant, a former general.

Political Career and Roles in Knesset

Katz’s political career began in 1998 when he became a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, where he joined various influential committees related to foreign affairs, defence, and justice. Over the years, he has held an array of ministerial roles across key sectors, including agriculture, transportation, intelligence, finance, and energy.

Time as Israel’s Foreign Minister

In 2019, Katz was appointed as Israel’s foreign minister, where he made bold diplomatic moves. One of his notable actions was his sharp criticism of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, whom Katz labeled persona non grata for what he perceived as Guterres’ failure to firmly denounce Iran's missile strikes on Israel.

Additionally, Katz instructed the foreign ministry to initiate legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after Israel was excluded from a military naval trade show in Paris.

Limited Engagement with the U.S.

In the ongoing conflict since October 2023, Israel’s relations with the United States have been pivotal, yet Katz has kept a relatively low profile in these diplomatic exchanges.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has frequently traveled to Israel, but his interactions with Katz have been limited. Blinken’s primary meetings have been with Gallant, highlighting a contrast in the U.S.’s engagement with Israel’s defence leadership.

Education and Personal Life

Israel Katz pursued his higher education at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, completing both undergraduate and graduate studies. He is married and has two children.