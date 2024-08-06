Bangladesh is currently going through one of the major political turmoil in history. The government collapsed and PM Sheikh Hasina had to resign from her power and leave the country because of students' protests. These protests were led by Nahid Islam, who is being largely credited for this turmoil in Bangladesh. He is a prominent student leader and national coordinator for the Students Against Discrimination Movement, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh. His leadership and relentless activism led to the resignation and subsequent departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after nearly a month of nationwide anti-quota and anti-government demonstrations.

How Did Nahid Islam Rise To Prominence?

Nahid Islam is currently pursuing his studies in the Sociology Department at Dhaka University. He is also a dedicated human rights defender, known for his vocal stance against systemic injustices. His involvement in the Students Against Discrimination Movement began in response to the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's decision in June 2024 to reinstate a 30% quota for descendants of war veterans and freedom fighters in government jobs. The movement argued that this quota was discriminatory and a tool for political manipulation.

Leading the Charge

As one of the national coordinators of the movement, Nahid played a critical role in organizing protests and mobilizing students. He has been particularly outspoken against the Awami League, labeling them as "terrorists" and urging students to take up arms if necessary. His fiery rhetoric and steadfast commitment to the cause inspired many to join the protests.

According to the reports, on July 19, 2024, Nahid Islam was abducted by a group of at least 25 men in plain clothes from a house in Sabujbagh. He was blindfolded, handcuffed, and subjected to torture during interrogations about his involvement in the protests. Two days later, he was found unconscious and battered under a bridge in Purbachal. Despite this harrowing experience, Nahid continued to lead the movement with even greater determination.

On July 26, 2024, he was kidnapped a second time from Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi by individuals claiming to be from various intelligence agencies, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch. However, the police denied any involvement in these incidents.

Despite the continuous threats and violence, Nahid Islam's protests gained momentum, leading to turmoil in Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure marked a significant victory for the people's movement, largely credited to Nahid's influence.