New Delhi: Suraj Revanna, an MLC from Janata Dal (Secular) and son of former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a male party worker, police said.

The case was registered against Suraj Revanna under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. The party worker alleged that he was sexually assaulted by the MLC at his farmhouse in Karnataka's Hassan district on June 16.

The Karnataka police infromed that the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

Who Is Suraj Revanna?

Suraj Revanna is a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) and currently working as a memeber of Karnataka Legislative Council. Suraj is a son of JD(S) leader HD Revanna, who has been representing the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district. He is brother of Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual assault case and went under the coustdy. Reportadly, Suraj had filed nomination paper from Holenarasipur taluk Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and leter declared as the director.

Suraj father H D Revanna is MLA while mother Bhavani Revanna is Hassan Zilla Panchayat member and brother Prajwal Revanna was a candidate for MP in Lok Sabha election 2024.