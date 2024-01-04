Who Was Divya Pahuja, Gurugram Model Involved In Fake Encounter, Blackmailing Controversies?

New Delhi: Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old model who had a turbulent relationship with Gurugram’s most-wanted gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday. Pahuja was accused of tipping off the Haryana police about Gadoli’s whereabouts, leading to his alleged fake encounter in a Mumbai hotel in 2016. She was out on bail after spending almost seven years in jail for the murder charge.

Who Was Divya Pahuja?

Pahuja, who hailed from Baldev Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector-7, had a troubled past, as she was involved in the underworld since she was 18 years old. She met Gadoli, a notorious criminal who had over 30 cases of murder, extortion and robbery against him, through a common friend in 2014. She became his girlfriend and accomplice, and often accompanied him to different cities. She also worked as a model and participated in several fashion shows and events.

All You Need To Know About Divya Pahuja Murder Case:

Pahuja’s family raised an alarm when they could not reach her on her phone. They informed the police that she was last seen at a hotel owned by Abhijeet Singh, a 56-year-old businessman. The police raided the hotel and found blood stains on the stairs. They also checked the CCTV footage and saw two men dragging a body wrapped in a bed sheet and loading it into a blue BMW car.

The police arrested Singh and his two employees, Hemraj and Om Prakash, for the murder. Singh confessed that he shot Pahuja after an argument over some personal photographs that she had of him. He said that she was blackmailing him and demanding money. He also said that he tried to delete the photos from her phone, but failed as it was password protected.

The police are probing the motive behind the murder and the possible involvement of Gadoli’s relatives, who had a grudge against Pahuja for betraying the gangster. The police are also searching for the body, which is believed to be dumped somewhere in the city.

The police have seized the BMW car and the weapon used in the crime. The case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.