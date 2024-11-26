Who will be Maharashtra CM? THIS Is What Shiv Sena Leader Said

Amid ongoing speculation about who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has assured that clarity on the issue will emerge by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The uncertainty surrounding the appointment continues after the recent state assembly elections, with several key political figures involved in the decision-making process.

Decision to Be Made by Key Leaders

Sanjay Shirsat, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena, revealed that the final decision on who will take the top political post in Maharashtra will be determined after discussions among prominent leaders: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

The trio is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top BJP leaders to finalize the matter.

Shirsat emphasized that the trio would meet in the evening and announce the outcome either by tonight or by Wednesday morning, putting an end to the growing speculation. He further added that the decision would be communicated directly to the media by the leaders involved.

Shinde’s Leadership and Popular Expectations

Earlier in the day, Shirsat expressed that since the Shiv Sena contested the assembly elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, there is a general public sentiment favoring his continuation as Chief Minister.

However, he acknowledged that he was unaware of the stance of top BJP leaders regarding Shinde's position and whether they would support his continuation at the helm.

Uncertainty Over CM Post

The political situation has remained uncertain since the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections were declared. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, retained power with the BJP securing 132 seats in the 288-member legislative assembly.

Shiv Sena won 57 seats, and the NCP under Ajit Pawar gained 41 seats.

This leaves the question of who will lead the state—whether Shinde will retain his position or if former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who played a key role in the party’s victory, will be given the top job. Despite the alliance's significant win, the leadership question remains unresolved.

Shinde Resigns

In the midst of this political ambiguity, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on November 26 and tendered his resignation. The Governor has asked Shinde to continue as a caretaker CM until the new Chief Minister is sworn in.

As the deadline for the assembly's term passed, all eyes are now on the forthcoming discussions and decisions by the key leaders, which will likely provide the much-awaited resolution to the leadership crisis in Maharashtra.

With Inputs From PTI