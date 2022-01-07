Why do we need birth chart?

Why we need a birth chart depends on two main ideologies: you want to know what you did in your previous birth/s, learn from it, and regulate your Karmas of the present life. The second is to ignore it, keep doing whatever comes in life in your own way, and run to perform mindless rituals when you have issues. Second category people can simply ignore this reading. But yes, for the first category, it is important to know what is there in the birth chart/horoscope and why we need a birth chart.

Another point is if you feel birth chart is an orthodox word that originated from Astrology, then knowing what the birth chart is and why we need a birth chart is a waste of time. But it is an essential part of human life; we should respect it. So now read why we need a birth chart/horoscope.

Who can give us birth chart/horoscope

Your birth chart is allotted by Lord Brahma, which summarizes all your deeds of the past life(s). So who gives birth chart is different from who delivers you your birth chart/horoscope. All good astrology sites can give you birth chart/horoscope. Just have your date, time, and place of birth; visit any astrology site to get your birth chart/horoscope. Getting a birth chart is no difficult task, any good astrology site can give you birth chart/horoscope. But understanding reading and analyzing the birth chart is what matters in Astrology. This only a good astrologer can do. The birth chart is the summary of planetary position and the Nakshatra in which you were born. Your birth chart indicates all Vimshottari, Yogini, Pratayandra, Ashtottari, Dashas, Mahadashas, Antardashas, and all Sarvashtakvarga planets which are friendly or enemy planets for you, which planet aspects which house and like that many technical aspects of astrological calculations.

Your birth chart carries all details of dashas, mahadasha, antardasha and transits of planets that one will face during one lifetime. These are purely mathematical calculations, so do not put yourself in the shoes of astrologers and start deriving any conclusions from this.

Can any one change the birth chart/horoscope

No one can change the birth chart/horoscope, but one can change the final results of the planetary position in the original birth chart. If no one can change the birth chart then what can the astrologers do? Planetary positions in the original birth chart come from your previous birth/s. But then all planets keep moving and transiting and rotating between 12 signs. Therefore good astrologer is the one who tells you which transit is good or bad for you rather than just seeing the birth chart, picking up a few negative doshas, loading you with hefty rituals and remedies. A birth chart results from your own karmas of the previous life/s, and results depend on how you deal with it. So one can make Astrology is an essential divining tool that forewarns human beings through observing the celestial system for what they have in store for us. Change yourself in tune with planets than expecting planets to fructify what you want OR pardon your wrong deeds.

What do the houses in birth chart signify

Another point to ponder is the Kundli, wherein your entire life is compartmentalized into 12 sections in the form of 12 houses of the zodiac. Signs from Aries to Taurus are arranged in an anticlockwise direction and assigned numbers from 1 to 12 in that order. The signs unveil the personality attributes and your life experiences. A specific planet rules each house

Each house deals with unique aspects of your life apart from your physical attributes and personality characteristics. Planets aligned in these 12 houses on their own free will and accord unveil both the sad and happy parts that make up the entire framework of our life. They include the portrait of self, personality, wealth, family, skills, younger siblings, mother, property, vehicle, progeny, love affairs, partnerships, marriage, to name a few. It even gives an idea of after death and previous incarnations of human beings. The spiritually inclined can get their information about who they were in their past births and what they will be born as in the future incarnation.

When should we refer to horoscope

Having a birth chart after the birth makes a lot of sense but when should one refer to the horoscope is a very pointed thing. One should never refer to a horoscope till the age of 12 years unless there are severe health issues or absolute disorder in the native. After this, it makes a lot of sense to refer to the horoscope when you are ready to select the education stream to match your skills/interest with what your horoscope indicates as the best line for you. Refer to horoscope while selecting the Career, to choose between job and business? One should refer to horoscope while selecting relationship compatibility, making important decisions of life like buying/selling property, making investments, in case of health issues and similar aspects of human life.

So learn to respect your horoscope to know the purpose of your birth in this present life and what best you can do karmic way to get the best results from your horoscope.

Just a small tip – start your day reading the daily horoscope for a few days and see how it works. For any specific issues, call my office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

(Brand Desk Content)