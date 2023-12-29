Why 'Hafiz Saeed Extradition' Request Is Another Modi Government Masterstroke Against Pakistan?

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Government of India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed the request during a press briefing on Friday, emphasizing Saeed's status as a UN-proscribed terrorist wanted in numerous cases in India.

''The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case. We have been flagging the issue of activities, that he's been wanted for. This is a recent request..." MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

A Modi Govt Masterstroke?

This extradition request is strategically timed, marking another masterstroke by the Narendra Modi government. It comes at a crucial juncture when Pakistan is striving to enhance its global image and distance itself from the tag of a "terror haven." The move adds pressure on Pakistan, emphasizing India's commitment to addressing cross-border terrorism.

Pak Leaders Acknowledge India's Global Prowess

The extradition request coincides with former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's recognition of India's growing global influence and technological advancements. Sharif, speaking to members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), drew a sharp contrast between India's achievements, including lunar exploration, and Pakistan's economic challenges.

Pakistan's Economic Struggles

Sharif lamented Pakistan's economic challenges, acknowledging the responsibility for the nation's struggles lies within. The former Prime Minister emphasized the need for internal reforms and acknowledged India's advancements in various fields.

Hafiz Saeed: Legal Battles

Hafiz Saeed, aged 71, has faced legal repercussions in Pakistan, including a 33-year jail sentence in April 2022 for terror financing. Despite these convictions, he has managed to evade punishment for his involvement in the 26/11 terror attacks. India's extradition request comes amid concerns over his continued influence, especially with his son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, entering the political arena.

Political Implications Ahead Of Pakistan Elections

The extradition request gains significance as Hafiz Talha Saeed, considered the No. 2 in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and son of Hafiz Saeed, is set to participate in the upcoming Pakistan elections. The political front backed by the 26/11 mastermind raises concerns about the perpetuation of extremist ideologies within Pakistan's political landscape.

India's extradition request for Hafiz Saeed emerges as a strategic move with broader geopolitical implications. It not only addresses concerns related to cross-border terrorism but also underscores India's proactive stance in the fight against terror. As the diplomatic maneuver unfolds, the international community watches closely, anticipating the response from Pakistan and the potential impact on regional stability.