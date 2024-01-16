trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710179
Why PM Modi Visited Lepakshi In Andhra Pradesh Today? Check Ram-Sita Connection

Prime Minister Modi will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in South India today ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration and also in a bid to make the BJP more popular there ahead of the Lok Sabha Election. During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi performed pooja and darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi. He is set to visit Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN). Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan. 

PM In Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu. Lepakshi holds a special place in Ramayana. PM Modi's visit just 6 days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya holds a special significance. 

It is said that Lepakshi is the place where Jatayu fell after being wounded by Ravan while trying to protest Goddes Sita during the abduction. The dying Jatayu, who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was taken south by Ravan, was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

The visit to Lepakshi comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik. A few days back, PM Modi visited Panchvati, situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and heard the Marathi verses relating to Ayodhya arrival of Lord Ram.

PM In Kerala

Tomorrow morning around 7:30, Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. He will also perform pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at around 10:30 AM. After that, at around noon, PM Modi will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector.

During his visit to Kochi, he will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. 

