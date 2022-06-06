New Delhi: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday (June 6, 2022) targeted the central government over the backlash from the Gulf national and condemn the controversial remarks of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Mr Rao, popularly known as KTR, posted a series of tweets today and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why India as a country should apologise for the "hate speeches of BJP bigots". KTR also tagged PM Modi in his tweets and said that his party should apologise to Indians at home for "spewing and spreading hatred day in day out".

“PM @narendramodi Ji, Why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation. Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out,” Telangana Minister said in a tweet.

“Modi Ji, Your silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote. The tacit support from top is what emboldened the bigotry & hatred that will cause irreparable loss to India,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party`s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on minorities.

While Sharma`s comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have drawn the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal also posted objectionable tweets, deleted later, and has been accused of often posting inciting comments. Their comments also sparked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.