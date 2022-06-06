New Delhi: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Monday (June 6, 2022) joined other Arab nations to condemn the controversial remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. While Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain stressed the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities. Both gulf countries, however, welcomed BJP's decision to suspend its party's spokeswoman.

Here are top points on controversy over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammed:

Saudi Arabia condemns Nupur Sharma's remarks

Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced the statements made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma insulting Prophet Muhammed and reiterated its position calling for respect for beliefs and religions.

Bahrain calls on to confront 'extremist ideas that feed sedition'

Bahrain condemned Nupur Sharma's remarks and stressed the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities, and the concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values ​​of moderation, tolerance, and dialogue between religions and civilizations. The Gulf nation called on to confront "extremist ideas that feed sedition and religious, sectarian or racial hatred". Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also welcomed the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party to suspend its party’s spokeswoman.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, says it respects all religions

The BJP while suspending its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Prophet Mohammed, said that the party respected all religions.

"The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion," it said in a statement. The saffron party also expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over his now-deleted tweets on the controversy. Both Sharma and Jindal said it was never their intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

The controversial remarks have now sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.

Qatar, Iran, Kuwait summon Indian Ambassadors

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India's Ambassadors as the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of the BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, spokespersons of the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Kuwait said that the Ambassadors "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

The spokesperson said that the Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of consequences abroad: Shashi Tharoor slams BJP

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks and tagged a post that said that supermarkets in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain removed Indian products after insulting remarks were made by ruling party leaders.

"Object lesson: Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of the consequences abroad. India has enjoyed a proud standing in the world, which is being undermined by the irresponsibility of the communal-minded who have been allowed free rein for too long by the ruling party," Tharoor tweeted.

India under Modi trampling religious freedoms, persecuting Muslims: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the "hurtful" remarks by the BJP leader against the prophet of Islam. "I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims. "Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme," he said.

What did Nupur Sharma say against Prophet Muhammad?

Nupur Sharma had allegedly made controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate on the ongoing Gyanvapi masjid row. Sharma had reportedly said that certain things from Islamic religious books could also be mocked by people. The BJP leader, as per reports, also said that Muslims are mocking the Hindu faith and calling the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found inside the mosque complex a fountain.

(With agency inputs)