Will CBSE board exams 2021 be postponed? PM Narendra Modi to discuss issue with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, officials today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today (April 14, 2021) to take a call on the CBSE Board Exams 2021, sources told Zee News.

PM Modi's meet with Pokhriyal, Education Secretary and other officials will likely take place at 12 PM.

The meeting will decide on the postponement of the upcoming CBSE Board exams amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The CBSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 4 and June 7, and for Class 12 students, between May 4 and June 15. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus wave, there have also been demands from students and parents to postpone the CBSE board exams.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams due to a spurt in the COVID-19 cases.

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams." Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM added, "Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled."