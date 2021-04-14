BIG BREAKING! Class 12 CBSE board exams postponed, Class 10 CBSE board exams cancelled

New Delhi: In a big relief for lakhs of students, the CBSE BOARD EXAMS 2021 have now been postponed. They were scheduled to begin on May 4 but have been deferred due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Class 12 CBSE board exams have been postponed, whereas, Class 10 CBSE board exams have been cancelled. The decision was taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

To conduct the Board Exams for Class XII, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations

On the other hand, the results of the Class X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

As per a press note, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials also attended the meeting.

