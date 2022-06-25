Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Tourism Minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the Shiv Sena will not forget the betrayal by rebel MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde against the MVA alliance, reported ANI. While addressing the media after Shiv Sena’s Executive-level meeting amid the political turmoil, Thackeray said, “Everyone already knows what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure.” The meeting comes amid a crisis as more than 40 MLAs turned against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Earlier on Friday, a meeting between the top Maharashtra leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, took place to decide the future course of action amid a rebellion. The MVA alliance might have to face a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly soon as the rebel MLAs decide to launch a new outfit.

Meanwhile, the national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Meanwhile, Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover from the residences of 38 party rebels, including himself, and their families, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta", although Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move.

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati along with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by him and other MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Walse Patil.