Winter Vacation: Holidays in schools and colleges start from THIS day of DECEMBER ahead of Christmas, Check latest UPDATES

Winter has started. The pain of waking up in the winter morning of December and going to school and college is on the way to increasing. But December doesn't just bring the rough and dry days of winter. There are also many holidays this month. There are many holidays in schools and colleges during this last month of the year. Be sure to check the winter vacation list.

West Bengal

This year's Jesus Christ's birthday i.e. Christmas falls on Sunday. As a result, schools and colleges will have about 10 to 15 days off over the weekend. Schools under CBSE Board will remain closed from 24th December 2022 to 4th January 2023. Schools under ICSE Board will remain closed from 19th December 2022 to 9th January 2023. Schools under West Bengal Board will remain closed from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023. Similarly, colleges in Bengal will remain closed from 24th December 2022 to 4th January 2023 on the occasion of winter vacation.

Schools and colleges in West Bengal will be closed for many days this December. Check the full list of holidays:

Saturday in December

First Saturday 3 December

Second Saturday, December 10

Third Saturday, December 17

Fourth Saturday 24 December, Christmas Eve

Fifth Saturday December 31, New Year's Eve

Sunday in December

First Sunday 4 December

Second Sunday, December 11

Third Sunday, December 18

Fourth Sunday December 25, Christmas Day

Jammu & Kashmir

While snowfall is already setting on the slopes of the hill state, the government of Jammu and Kashmir announced a three-month-long winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter. While the classes from nursery to Class 5 will close on December 1, classes 6 to 8 will stop academic activities on December 12.

Punjab

The winter vacations will be in two phases and divided as per the weather of the areas. The educational institutions of upper Punjab will be from January 3 to 13, 2023 while in central and southern Punjab the vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools will be shut for 12 days during winters. The winter vacations in the state will start from December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. This year Rajasthan board has increased the number of days in winter holidays and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

Apart from all this, many schools will be closed for about 10 days as winter vacation. However, that is the board and the school's own decision. Students can also plan trips according to this holiday. Meanwhile, the entrance exam dates for JEE Main and NEET are scheduled to be announced. Students can continue studying during this vacation even before the board exams. It is to be noted that all educational institutions were closed across the country on March 17, 2020 after the outbreak of Corona Virus. After about a year and a half, classes started in schools and colleges again this year.