Wion hosts 'Wion World Order: Talking Diplomacy 2019' in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Wion, India's first international English news channel is hosting an event ‘Wion World Order: Talking Diplomacy 2019’ on December 5 (Thursday), which will be live-streamed from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The event will witness ambassadors, diplomats and strategic stakeholders discuss India's growing diplomatic might and the need to balance environment and economic growth.

The highly interactive event will comprise of panels and working sessions, which will ring together important stakeholders in the field of international and strategic affairs with the objective of ideating and deliberating on effective solutions that can address the most challenging issues facing the world and explore smart diplomatic solutions.

The event also marks an important milestone in the roadmap towards creating a strong and credible track 2 forum on diplomacy. It is a year-end culmination of the Wion World Order Series for 2019, which is a platform for mutual dialogue on foreign policies to keep abreast of all the latest that is happening globally and understand the power dynamics, security issues, trade, and business.

Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP, will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ for the event, which will be attended by an array of serving ambassadors and expert panelists. The event will be hosted and moderated by Wion's Executive Editor, Palki Sharma.

You can catch the live streaming of the event on Wion TV channel, Wion Live TV and its social media pages from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on December 5.

Here is a list of all the sessions that will take place in the grand event:

Session 1:

BALANCING GROWTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Economic effect of climate change – free trade and economic growth

Can policy solutions such as banning the use of single-use plastic produce the desired result in a timely manner?

Seeking innovative solutions to stop climate change

Lessons from countries leading the way to a greener future

Adopting climate-safe energy solutions: renewal energy, clean energy, solar, and wind power

Global strategy to reduce “emissions gap”

Guests:

His Excellency Mr. Sidharto Suryodipuro, Ambassador of Indonesia to India

His Excellency Mr. Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India

His Excellency Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of The European Union to India & Bhutan

His Excellency Mr. Eduardo Sánchez, Chargé D'affaires, Embassy of Spain

Session 2:

CLIMATE EMERGENCY AND CLIMATE ACTION PLAN

Rise of wildfires, pollution, cyclone, and flood – extreme events worldwide

How can governments, businesses, and investors address the challenge of climate change and manage risks posed by it in the future?

Climate change and its burden on developing nations

Increase in temperature, increase in energy demand

Solutions adopted by participating countries to tackle climate change

Guests:

His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chuburu, Ambassador of Argentina to India

His Excellency Mr. Nejmeddine Lakhal, Ambassador of Tunisia to India

His Excellency Mr. Sulton Rahimzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India

Her Excellency Mrs. Tahina Rasamoelina, Chargé D'affaires of Madagascar to India

Session 3:

REKINDLING INDIA’S DIPLOMATIC MIGHT

Changing geopolitics and geoeconomics - risks and challenges for India

A little less talk, a lot more action- India's changing foreign policy narrative

Technology, connectivity, and trade

Priorities and challenges of India's grand outreach

Rising US-China competition and India

Indo-American strategic partnership in the era of Sino-centrism

RCEP - "No agreement is better than a good agreement"? good or bad for 'Act East' policy

India's neighbourhood policy - investment, growth and tension

Talking the talk on terrorism: "Pakistan a challenging neighbour"?

Modi 2.0: Evaluating India’s foreign policy victory

India's 17.5 million diaspora largest in the world: an underused resource?

Kashmir: India’s internal matter

Guests: