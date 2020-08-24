With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, India's total tally crosses 31-lakh mark

New Delhi: India coronavirus tally on Monday crossed 31-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, just a day after it crossed 30 lakh. The number of recoveries surged to 23,38,035 pushing the recovery rate to over 75 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total number of COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
State-wise COVID-19 data:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|864
|59
|1963
|110
|33
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89742
|353
|260087
|7449
|3282
|93
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|961
|29
|2297
|69
|5
|4
|Assam
|19598
|1995
|70900
|3259
|242
|8
|5
|Bihar
|23111
|1057
|98325
|3467
|511
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1389
|117
|1492
|21
|37
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7790
|295
|12931
|537
|197
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|406
|10
|1753
|51
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11778
|184
|145388
|1250
|4300
|16
|10
|Goa
|3383
|248
|10472
|453
|144
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14517
|118
|69212
|969
|2895
|14
|12
|Haryana
|8961
|281
|44822
|809
|603
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1511
|14
|3461
|120
|29
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7198
|223
|24832
|434
|617
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|9736
|20
|19629
|1122
|312
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|83567
|874
|189564
|4996
|4683
|68
|17
|Kerala
|20394
|793
|37645
|1110
|223
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|765
|45
|1491
|22
|23
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11510
|249
|40390
|991
|1229
|23
|20
|Maharashtra
|171859
|2026
|488271
|8157
|22253
|258
|21
|Manipur
|1608
|47
|3616
|161
|22
|22
|Meghalaya
|1133
|98
|776
|7
|8
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|459
|35
|459
|36
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1383
|77
|2294
|128
|9
|25
|Odisha
|23715
|854
|54406
|2129
|409
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3706
|52
|6657
|350
|159
|8
|27
|Punjab
|14165
|1140
|26528
|2226
|1086
|50
|28
|Rajasthan
|14330
|154
|55324
|1180
|955
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|529
|22
|871
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53541
|169
|319327
|6047
|6517
|97
|31
|Telengana
|22919
|11
|82411
|1825
|761
|6
|32
|Tripura
|2488
|40
|6341
|159
|73
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4444
|94
|10480
|459
|200
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49242
|951
|135613
|4318
|2926
|59
|35
|West Bengal
|28069
|169
|108007
|3048
|2794
|57
|Total#
|710771
|3103
|2338035
|57469
|57542
|836
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 percent while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 percent.
There are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.