With record 90,802 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally cross 42-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day. The number of recoveries stands at 32,50,429 pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 percent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.
The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Ministry data showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|331
|7
|2951
|47
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|99689
|1191
|394019
|11915
|4417
|70
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1520
|5
|3472
|91
|8
|4
|Assam
|28273
|234
|96826
|1763
|360
|8
|5
|Bihar
|16426
|168
|130485
|1982
|750
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|2253
|110
|3439
|149
|71
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23685
|1365
|21198
|711
|380
|24
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|302
|1
|2271
|37
|2
|9
|Delhi
|20909
|1039
|165973
|2188
|4567
|29
|10
|Goa
|4754
|191
|15839
|558
|236
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16443
|109
|84631
|1212
|3105
|14
|12
|Haryana
|15692
|781
|60051
|1471
|806
|25
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2176
|198
|5184
|198
|55
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10446
|899
|32327
|403
|784
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|14410
|595
|36184
|1854
|469
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|99285
|351
|292873
|9575
|6393
|95
|17
|Kerala
|22743
|876
|64751
|2196
|347
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|850
|16
|2151
|24
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16115
|427
|55887
|1238
|1572
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|236208
|15196
|644400
|7826
|26604
|328
|21
|Manipur
|1820
|52
|5164
|189
|38
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1433
|59
|1556
|29
|16
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|380
|36
|734
|16
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|657
|69
|3511
|119
|10
|25
|Odisha
|27121
|1212
|96364
|2590
|546
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|5086
|75
|11632
|525
|314
|16
|27
|Punjab
|16156
|286
|45455
|1606
|1862
|54
|28
|Rajasthan
|14958
|38
|74861
|1616
|1137
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|534
|15
|1371
|24
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51458
|125
|404186
|5820
|7836
|88
|31
|Telengana
|31635
|918
|110241
|2711
|895
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6311
|91
|9048
|303
|149
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7640
|65
|16648
|592
|341
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|61625
|1662
|200738
|4779
|3920
|77
|35
|West Bengal
|23218
|172
|154008
|3207
|3562
|52
|Total#
|882542
|20222
|3250429
|69564
|71642
|1016
There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.