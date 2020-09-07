With record 90,802 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally cross 42-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day. The number of recoveries stands at 32,50,429 pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 percent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Ministry data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 331 7 2951 47 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 99689 1191 394019 11915 4417 70 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1520 5 3472 91 8 4 Assam 28273 234 96826 1763 360 8 5 Bihar 16426 168 130485 1982 750 15 6 Chandigarh 2253 110 3439 149 71 2 7 Chhattisgarh 23685 1365 21198 711 380 24 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 302 1 2271 37 2 9 Delhi 20909 1039 165973 2188 4567 29 10 Goa 4754 191 15839 558 236 7 11 Gujarat 16443 109 84631 1212 3105 14 12 Haryana 15692 781 60051 1471 806 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 2176 198 5184 198 55 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10446 899 32327 403 784 14 15 Jharkhand 14410 595 36184 1854 469 7 16 Karnataka 99285 351 292873 9575 6393 95 17 Kerala 22743 876 64751 2196 347 10 18 Ladakh 850 16 2151 24 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 16115 427 55887 1238 1572 29 20 Maharashtra 236208 15196 644400 7826 26604 328 21 Manipur 1820 52 5164 189 38 2 22 Meghalaya 1433 59 1556 29 16 1 23 Mizoram 380 36 734 16 0 24 Nagaland 657 69 3511 119 10 25 Odisha 27121 1212 96364 2590 546 8 26 Puducherry 5086 75 11632 525 314 16 27 Punjab 16156 286 45455 1606 1862 54 28 Rajasthan 14958 38 74861 1616 1137 15 29 Sikkim 534 15 1371 24 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51458 125 404186 5820 7836 88 31 Telengana 31635 918 110241 2711 895 9 32 Tripura 6311 91 9048 303 149 5 33 Uttarakhand 7640 65 16648 592 341 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 61625 1662 200738 4779 3920 77 35 West Bengal 23218 172 154008 3207 3562 52 Total# 882542 20222 3250429 69564 71642 1016

There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.