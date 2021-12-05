हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Surgical strikes

With surgical strikes, Narendra Modi govt gave befitting response to border incursions: Amit Shah

Jaisalmer: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre ensured a prompt response to any incursion on the country's borders by launching surgical strikes.

Speaking on the occasion of the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations here, the Union Home Minister also said it is the government's top commitment to provide the world's best technology to the force.

Shah said India is developing anti-drone technology and it will soon be provided to the security forces. Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies. 

 

 

The Union Home Minister made these remarks while participating in the Border Security Force (BSF)`s 57th Raising Day celebrations in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

 

 

The Raising Day event of the BSF is being celebrated at Jaisalmer for the first time. The Home Minister also presented medals to Border Security Force personnel on the 57th Raising Day of BSF.

 

 

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along the India-Pakistan International boundary. 

These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP`s organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail. 

 

