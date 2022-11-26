'With win in Gujarat election 2022, AAP to be national party soon': Arvind Kejriwal on party's 10th anniversary

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of AAP's 10th anniversary said that his party will record a "historic victory" in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and become a "national" political party. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into existence on November 26, 2012. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal congratulated the party workers on the 10th anniversary of the AAP's foundation day, the engliosh translation of hindi tweet said, "Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and the hard work of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country, it has become a trust."

"With yet another historic victory, AAP is going to become a national party very soon. On this occasion of the 10th anniversary of the party, I congratulate and congratulate all the workers," he said in another tweet.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is betting big in poll-bound Gujarat. It has fielded candidates in all 182 Assembly constituencies in the BJP-ruled state.Till the 2017 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were the main contenders in Gujarat.

10 साल पहले आज ही के दिन आम आदमी पार्टी की स्थापना हुई थी। इन 10 सालों में जनता के बेशुमार प्यार और कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत से पार्टी ने भारतीय राजनीति में कई इतिहास रचे। आज आम आदमी पार्टी देश की जनता की नई उम्मीद बन चुकी है, विश्वास बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/SHV97E6ru3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022

With the AAP joining the fray with its high-decibel campaign, the state is set to witness a three-cornered poll contest this time. The Kejriwal-led party is hoping to gain its foothold in the state by winning several seats in the polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

According to rules, a political party gets the status of a "State Party" if it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in a legislative assembly.

If a party gets the status of a "State Party" in four states, it automatically becomes a "National Party".

The AAP is recognised as a "State Party" in Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

If it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in Gujarat, it will earn the tag of a "National Party".

(With PTI inputs)