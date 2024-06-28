Woman Expresses Her Feelings About Corporate Job, Says 'I Feel Like A Dead Puppet'

A recent post of a woman went viral on the internet raising concern about mental health and kind of work culture practices. The woman in her post shares her feelings about corporate life, saying that work including traveling consumes 12 hours of her daily time which makes her feel like a dead puppet. Netizens with the same experiences are relating to the post, leaving their views in the comment section.

Often debates on toxic work culture and growth practices are highlighted, and the recently aired content of the woman lights up the same issue. In the post, she informs that this kind of work culture makes her feel that she is left with no self-love and hobbies. The feelings about her corporate life were shared on June 26 and within no time it went viral on the internet.

In the viral post, the woman says, “Corporate is literally taking 12 hours of my time in a day including traveling and all I do is come home and sleep. This is scary because it looks productive but it’s like being a dead puppet with no hobbies or self love.”

Adding to that in another post she says, “For the first time in my life I’m sad about my tweet being a banger, I am sorry if you relate to this too, things will be better and we will find ourselves.”

The post has received over 3 lakh views, 13000 likes, and more than 2000 reposts. Netizens are resonating with the feeling and have left various comments on the post.

On the suggestion of one of the netizens on how to take out time for hobbies and self-love, she replies with her daily routine. She says, “ I wake up at 6 in the morning, get ready and leave for the office by 7.30 so I can reach by 9.30, I leave office by 6 in the evening, sometimes 6.30, 7 of course, then I travel back home and reach bu 9.15 something then I eat food by 9.45/10, then sleep by 11 bc early morning.”

One of the users comments, “It's a very weird kind of toxicity I've noticed in corporate. Even the people who had hobbies slowly slip into the cycle of corporate and lose touch with everything they resonated with. And, it’s addictive.”

Another user shared his thoughts on the post and said, “That’s true, that is why being financially independent is never actually about the money, it’s about freedom, freedom of one’s time. Achievement of financial independence though just a job is a bit of a difficult task.”