Woman poisons class 8 boy to death for faring better than daughter in studies

An envious woman killed daughter’s topper classmate because he was doing better in academics than her daughter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A Karaikal lady is accused of poisoning a youngster for getting better grades than her daughter in an apparent act of envy, and she was apprehended by police on Monday. According to the authorities, the deceased, 13-year-old Balamanikandan, attended a neighborhood school in Karaikal with J Sagayarani Victoriya's daughter and was a class 8 student.

They said Victoriya had poisoned the youngster because she was jealous of his academic and extracurricular achievements in comparison to those of her daughter.

According to sources, Victoriya pretended to be the victim's mother on Friday and gave Balamanikandan two bottles of soda together with the school watchman.

The youngster began to vomit after drinking one bottle of the soft drink when he got home. After being treated, he was discharged from the private hospital after being admitted by his parents. He was then hospitalised to Karaikal's Government General Hospital after becoming ill once more on Saturday.

On Saturday night, he passed away. He earlier told his mother that started becoming ill after drinking the first bottle of soft drink. The victim's parents then complained to the Karaikal police, believing that there had been some wrongdoing.

After the police filed a report, a special team focused on Victoriya based on their investigation, and she confessed to giving away poisoned soft drinks. The woman who had been detained was brought before the local court and taken to jail.

During her remarks during the commemoration of Teachers Day on Monday, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed his profound sorrow and worry about the tragedy. "I am really pained to come across the incident of a boy being poisoned to death," she said.

