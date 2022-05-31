Woman teacher shot dead inside school premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

New Delhi: A Hindu teacher has been shot dead by unknown terrorists in a Government High School in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, police said on Tuesday (May 31, 2022). A police official said that the migrant Hindu woman was fired upon by terrorists inside school premises in the Gopalpora village.

"Terrorists fired upon one woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries. Later she succumbed to her injuries," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

"Lady teacher who died was a Hindu (SC) and resident of Samba (Jammu division). Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," Kumar added.

After the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off and a joint operation of security forces has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the normalcy claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Center and said, "Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP."

It's noteworthy that this year as many as 15 civilians including non-locals, and Kashmiri Pandits have been killed so far.