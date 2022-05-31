हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Woman teacher shot dead inside school premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The migrant Hindu woman was fired upon by terrorists inside school premises in the Gopalpora village.

Woman teacher shot dead inside school premises in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam
File photo

New Delhi: A Hindu teacher has been shot dead by unknown terrorists in a Government High School in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, police said on Tuesday (May 31, 2022). A police official said that the migrant Hindu woman was fired upon by terrorists inside school premises in the Gopalpora village.

"Terrorists fired upon one woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries. Later she succumbed to her injuries," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. 

"Lady teacher who died was a Hindu (SC) and resident of Samba (Jammu division). Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," Kumar added.

After the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off and a joint operation of security forces has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the normalcy claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Center and said, "Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP." 

It's noteworthy that this year as many as 15 civilians including non-locals, and Kashmiri Pandits have been killed so far.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terrorist attackTerror attackJammu and Kashmir attack
Next
Story

Plot to KILL Mamata Banerjee's MLA from jail! Main accused arrested over sensational allegations

Must Watch

PT9M49S

Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral: Post mortem report of Moosewala out!