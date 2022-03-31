हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sopore

Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore arrested

The woman who hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore on March 29 has been arrested.

Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore arrested
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: The woman who was involved in the petrol bomb attack at CRPF bunker in Sopore on March 29 has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday (March 31). 

Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir confirming the development said that the woman who hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore has been arrested.

"Police arrested the petrol bomb thrower, who was involved in an incident happened at main Chowk area of the Sopore town on March 29," he said. 

"Investigations are on", Kumar added. IGP Kashmir identified the lady as Haseena wife of Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Sheeri Baramulla.

Haseena has been arrested in past also in many anti-national activities said Kumar, adding that she is pro-separatist and many cases are already registered against her. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Soporebomb attackJammu and KashmirCRPF bunker attackCRPFJammu and Kashmir Police
Next
Story

Supreme Court directs authorities to reconsider UPSC aspirants who missed Mains exam due to COVID-19 infection

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan is about to play big?