Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore arrested

Srinagar: The woman who was involved in the petrol bomb attack at CRPF bunker in Sopore on March 29 has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday (March 31).

Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir confirming the development said that the woman who hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore has been arrested.

"Police arrested the petrol bomb thrower, who was involved in an incident happened at main Chowk area of the Sopore town on March 29," he said.

"Investigations are on", Kumar added. IGP Kashmir identified the lady as Haseena wife of Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Sheeri Baramulla.

Haseena has been arrested in past also in many anti-national activities said Kumar, adding that she is pro-separatist and many cases are already registered against her.

