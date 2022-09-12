‘Women are the real leaders’: PM Narendra Modi lauds female workforce in India's dairy sector

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 12, 2022) underlined the contribution of the female workforce in India's dairy sector and said that the women represent 70 per cent of the workforce in India's dairy sector and more than a third of dairy cooperatives' members are women.

“Women are the real leaders of India's dairy sector... In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 percent,” said PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi today inaugurated International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022. PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister also highlighted that the digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector. “India's dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today 8cr families are getting employment from dairy sector. India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers,” PM Modi said.

While addressing the people at the event, PM Modi said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle. Many states are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022.

The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from September 12 to September 15 and is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the statement, around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are likely to participate in IDF WDS 2022. According to Prime Minister's Office, the last such Summit was held in India in 1974.