'Women should not fast during Navratri': Varanasi University Lecturer fired over social media post

New Delhi: A debate has broken out over disciplinary action taken against a guest lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth following his social media post about why women should not participate in the Hindu festival of Navratri. Dr. Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in the Department of Political Science, was fired and barred from entering campus after posting on social media that "women should read the Indian Constitution and the Hindu Code Bill. Instead of fasting for nine days during Navratri", the annual Hindu festival in which Goddess Durga is worshiped over nine nights. While some students justified the action, others claimed that the lecturer was victimised because of his Dalit identity. Dr Sunita Pandey, the University Registrar, told NDTV that Dr Gautam's remarks were offensive. He stated that no one had the right to make such remarks about any religion or about women."The things he said are not proper. A teacher should always avoid making such comments," Dr Pandey added.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr. Gautam could not be reached for comment, according to PTI. His phone was turned off. Dr. Gautam wrote on social media in Hindi: "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratri. Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem."

Dr Pandey quotes "On September 29, students had complained through a letter, stating that Dr Gautam had posted some material on social media, which was against the Hindu religion."

He cited "widespread resentment" among students against Dr Gautam for his action and then further explained that in view of the prevailing situation, the guest lecturer was advised not to enter the campus for his own safety.

According to university officials, some students met with the Vice-Chancellor and requested that the accused guest lecturer be given the opportunity to present his side of the story. The Vice-Chancellor assured these students that both sides would be heard, and a committee was formed to that end. Anuj Srivastava, an office-bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students' wing of the BJP, said Dr Gautam's comments were "wrong" and the university had taken an "appropriate step".

However, Ravikant Chandan, an Associate Professor of Hindi at Lucknow University, called the action against Dr. Gautam into question. He stated "I had seen that post. There was nothing unconstitutional in it. Our Constitution says that there should be a scientific India. We have the freedom of expression and the post is related to freedom of women. It is a simple and ordinary post. Now, the question is whether logic ceases to exist in new India. Secondly, he (Dr Gautam) is a Dalit teacher." He further quoted "First they (BJP) attacked Muslims. Now they are targeting Dalit activists, teachers and social workers."