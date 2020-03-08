हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi to interact with 'Nari Shakti' awardees, hand over his Twitter account to inspiring women

PM Modi will interact with Nari Shakti awardees after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. 

Women&#039;s Day: PM Narendra Modi to interact with &#039;Nari Shakti&#039; awardees, hand over his Twitter account to inspiring women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8) by interacting with the winners of Nari Shakti award and he will also give women achievers an opportunity to handle his Twitter account on Sunday.

PM Modi will interact with Nari Shakti awardees after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday (March 7) that Twitter account of PM Modi would be handled by women achievers on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.

Notably, the Nari Shakti awards are given to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment.

On Tuesday (March 3), the prime minister had announced that he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspiring women to mark International Women's Day.

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted. 

PM Modi is one of the most followed politicians on social media globally with 44 million followers on Facebook, about 53 million followers on Twitter and more than 35.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million subscribers on Youtube. 

He is the most followed Indian on Twitter and most followed world leader on Instagram. 

The Indian Prime Minister is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures and sharing thoughts. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiInternational Women's DayModi twitter account
Next
Story

N95 mask stocks disappear in Kolkata, police cracks down on hoarders

Must Watch

PT45M38S

Taal Thok ke: Are Delhi rioters more dangerous than Baghdadi?