Lucknow: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday strongly opposed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's upcoming visit to Ayodhya on June 5 and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the holy city till he tendered a public apology for humiliating north Indians.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency and one of the top leaders of the Ram Mandir movement, said in a tweet, “Will not allow Raj Thackeray, who humiliates north Indians, enter the Ayodhya border.”

He must apologise to North Indians lest I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on MNS chief Raj Thackeray visit to Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/DfqwUG9r6D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2022

“Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologise to all North Indians with folded hands,” he said. In a series of tweets, the BJP MP also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Thackeray till he apologised to the North Indians.

“I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji not to meet Raj Thackeray until he publicly apologises to the North Indians,” he said.

We've been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80% of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on MNS chief Raj Thackeray visit to Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/GLFINFsI8I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2022

The MP also categorically said that the Thackeray family had no contribution to the temple movement. "From the movement for Ram temple to its construction only Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the common man have had a role. The Thackeray family has no role in it," he said.

Brij Bhushan was also an accused in the controversial Babri Mosque case, which was felled by ‘kar sevaks' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

On April 17, Thackeray in Pune had announced he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. "On June 5, I will go to Ayodhya along with other MNS workers to have darshan of Lord Ram. I appeal to other people also to come to Ayodhya," Thackeray had said in a press conference.

“I have not gone out for a long time”, was his reply when asked about the purpose of his visit. Speaking to the media later at the event, Thackeray questioned RSS' contribution too in the temple movement.

"How many ‘kar sevaks' lost their lives for this? It is because of the Supreme Court and the central government that the Ram temple is being established there. So, I want to go there in the early stages (of construction). Later, once the temple is ready, everyone will visit it again," he said.

