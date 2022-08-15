New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he had no comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech where the latter listed nepotism and corruption as the "two big challenges" of the nation.

"Bhai-bhatijawad, pariwarwad (focus on dynasty and family) is not just confined to politics. The shadow of parivarvaad lies on several institutions. Our many institutions affected by family rule, it harms our talent, nation's capabilities and gives rise to corruption... We have to develop an intolerance for this to save institutions. The welfare of the family has nothing to do with the welfare of the nation," PM Modi said.

Regarding the same, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was asked to make a comment on this statement by reporters. However, he declined to do so. As quoted by ANI, he said, "I won't make a comment on these things. Happy Independence to everyone."

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I won't make a comment on these things. Happy Independence to everyone," when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Two big challenges we face today - corruption & Parivaarvaad or nepotism' remark, today. pic.twitter.com/XAw1QC47j0 August 15, 2022

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera responded to PM Modi's comments. Khera said that PM Modi was actually talking about internal politics of the BJP and attacking his own ministers whose sons are occupying high positions in the fields of cricket and politics despite not having expertise.

He also said the prime minister is becoming a victim of his own words and there is no enthusiasm or zest in his speech or heart as most of the promises made in the last eight years remained unfulfilled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 76th Independence Day.