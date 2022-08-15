New Delhi: India on Monday (August 15, 2022) is celebrating its 76th Independence Day, which signifies the country's long-fought victory and honours the valiant citizens who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. Independence Day marks India's freedom from the clutches of British colonialism for over two centuries. This Independence Day is significant as it commemorates 75 years of the country's independence.

India attained freedom from the British Raj through movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience, and the Quit India Movement. The country got officially free by the Indian Independence Act, which was passed in July 1947. The act created two new independent dominions - India and Pakistan - and repealed the use of 'Emperor of India' as a title for the British Crown. It also ended all existing treaties with the princely states.

It was then on August 15, 1947, when India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the Indian leaders with Jawaharlal Nehru becoming India's first Prime Minister.



"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now that time comes when we shall redeem our pledge. At the stroke of today's midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom," Nehru said in his famous Independence Day speech.

Here's how the Government of India Act played its part

Prior to India's Independence, the Parliament of the United Kingdom introduced the Government of India Act, a series of Acts that were passed between 1773 and 1935 to run the government of British India.

Subsequent measures were taken in 1833, when the Government of India Act 1833 or Saint Helena Act, created the post of Governor-General of India. The Government of India Act 1858, then established India as a nation consisting of British India and princely states. Subsequently, the Government of India Act 1909 brought about a limited increase in the involvement of Indians in the governance of British India.

Later, the Government of India Act 1919 was passed to introduce the principle of a dual-mode of administration, in which both elected Indian legislators and, appointed British officials shared power. Through the act, a number of portfolios like agriculture, local government, health, education, and public works were handed over to Indians, while finance, taxation, and maintaining law and order were kept by the British administrators. Under the act, elections were also held in 1920.

The Government of India Act, 1935 then gave all provinces full representative and elective governments and the act helped in the creation of a 'Federation of India' that consisted of two levels - a central executive and parliament - and below it, provinces and princely states.