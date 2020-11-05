World's largest iceberg A68a on collision course with South Atlantic, may cause major damage

Washington: A large mass of ice is heading towards South Atlantic and could potentially destroy an entire wildlife ecosystem including penguins, seals and krill.

Dubbed as one of the world's largest iceberg, the A68a broke off from Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in July 2017 and is currently cruising through open waters just a few hundred kilometers away from the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

At around 1 kilometer per hour, the iceberg's current recorded speed, it could reach the British Overseas Territory within three to four weeks.

Scientists fear that the 4,700 square kilometer (1,815 square mile) mass of ice could have a severe repercussions on the island's wildlife population for years to come.

Professor Geraint Tarling, Senior Biological Oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), said the iceberg could block seals and penguins from being able to access their normal feeding grounds at a time of year that is crucial for the colonies' growth.

"If they have to make massive detours around the iceberg to make the same trip they normally would, they likely won't be able to get back in time (to feed their young)," Tarling told CNN.

As the iceberg moves closer to shore, it will "scour" the seafloor, killing off the diverse marine life that plays a critical role in balancing the global climate, the CNN report stated.

South Georgia and the neighboring South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) are home to approximately 5 million seals of four different species. Its surrounding waters serve as an important habitat for migrating whales and diverse fish populations.