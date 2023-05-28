topStoriesenglish2614659
Police Detains Protesting Wrestlers As They March Towards New Parliament

There has been heightened security at the borders of Delhi and neighbouring states and many protestors were to join the wrestlers for the Mahapanchayat.

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Police Detains Protesting Wrestlers As They March Towards New Parliament

The protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi on Sunday. The wrestlers are trying to march towards the new Parliament as they want to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.

Following the detention of the wrestlers, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that we are not allowed to enter and our people are being detained whereas Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan is sitting in the parliament. "We are not being allowed to enter and our people are being detained. He (Brij Bhushan) is sitting in parliament and we are being sent to jail," said Vinesh Phogat.

Ahead of a march by wrestlers towards the newly-built Parliament building, Delhi Police on Sunday said that "unsocial elements" will not be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.

A Khap Panchayat has called for a 'Mahila maha panchayat in support of wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP accusing him of sexual harassment. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

"We have deployed male and female companies at Delhi-Haryana border points to ensure unsocial elements are stopped from entering Delhi. Sonipat East Zone Police has not detained anyone so far. We will not allow people to enter Delhi if their motive is to disrupt the inauguration of the new Parliament House, our intelligence team is identifying such people," added the DCP. "We will not allow anything to disrupt the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The entire Delhi Police is on its toes to make sure the inauguration ceremony is conducted smoothly," said Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak.

Delhi Police increased the security in the national capital, including on its borders ahead of a march by wrestlers. The Police barricaded all the borders of the national capital in order to prevent any protest or gathering. "Delhi Police are prepared for such situations. We have enough force to deploy. Last time the border was closed for months because of the protesters (farmers' protests). We have prepared our forces so that such situations do not arise again. We will convince the protesters to return," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Delhi Amrutha Gugulot told ANI. 

