Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to participate in the program organized on the birth anniversary of Rana Beni Madhav Baksh Singh in Rae Bareli today. On the occasion of the 75th year of independence of the country, this program will be very special because Rana Beni Madhav Singh is considered as one of those heroes of the revolution of 1857, who did not get acknowledgment in history. But he is recognized as a Lok Nayak. The name of Rana Beni Madhav is indelible in the history of freedom struggle, especially in Rae Bareli district. Today CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the program organized in his memory.

Rana Beni Madhav Singh

The stories of Rana Beni Madhav Singh, the king of Shankarpur princely state of Rae Bareli, are still narrated in the Awadh region of UP. In 1856, the British decided to remove Wajid Ali Shah, the Nawab of Awadh, and Rana Beni Madhav Singh was among those who opposed him most vocally. The rebellion at Salon district headquarters of Rae Bareli, created by the East India Company, was the result of Rana's organizational ability. About 25,000 people revolted under the leadership of Rana Beni Madhav Singh. Apart from this, after the revolt of 10 May 1857, when the revolution against the East India Company started throughout Awadh, it was Rana Beni Madhav as its main hero.

Awadh was Liberated After 18 Months of Agitation

For about 18 months, there was a vigorous movement under the leadership of Rana Beni Madhav Singh and the areas of Awadh were liberated from the clutches of the Company. After this, on 17 August 1857, Rana Beni Madhav was appointed as the administrator of Jaunpur and Azamgarh. Meanwhile in the districts of Awadh the British had to face heavy opposition. The zamindars, talukdars and local people were opposing the British army under the leadership of Rana Beni Madhav. This guerrilla technique of Rana was in use and the British officers were failing to recapture Awadh.

According to historians, the revolution started in Lucknow on 30 May 1857. At that time Rana was present there with his 15,000 soldiers. Begum Hazrat Mahal was also helped by Rana Beni Madhav in the fight with the British. Major Bir Bhajan Manjhi has written in his report that due to the unprecedented feat of revolutionaries, Lucknow was occupied by Begum, in which Rana Beni Madhav has played a major role. However, there is a difference of opinion about the last days of this brave hero of the 1857 freedom struggle. It is said that in December 1858, Rana went to Nepal and was martyred in a battle with the Nepal King Rana Jang Bahadur. This event is mentioned by the English historian Robert Martin in a letter dated 21 January 1860 by Howard Russell.