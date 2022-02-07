Yogi govt restored honour of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi at Jan Chaupal

New Delhi: Launching a tough attack on the state of women and crime against them under the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7) said that it was the BJP that restored the honour of women in the state.

The prime minister made the claim while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually.

"Earlier, molestation of women was very common. The situation was so bad that after incidents of chain snatching, people were thankful that they were still alive. CM Yogi Adityanath's government freed women from that fear. We gave women their true honour."

The BJP leader also slammed the rival party in UP for supporting criminals and damaging the law-and-order situation in the state under them.

Modi said that the criminals, who were sent to prison during the Yogi Adityanath term are eagerly waiting for the elections so that the BJP can be overturned and they could walk free.

“During CM Yogi's tenure, criminals themselves ran to jails and demanded that they be locked up. They have been waiting for these elections for years. They have just one hope, that the elections come soon and there is a change of government so that they can come out of jail," he added.

"They are hoping for the old 'mafia raj' government to come back. These criminals want reimbursement from the people of UP for their dacoity and loot business which has been shut for the last five years," PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister also said that the previous governments followed a model of creating trouble for every community and then covered everything in the name of sympathy.

PM Modi, who is actively campaigning for the BJP as a star campaigner in UP, has time and again attacked the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party for backing criminals and ruining the law-and-order situation in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has a stronghold among the Yadav community has joined hands with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for the upcoming assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV