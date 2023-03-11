topStoriesenglish2582290
'You Can Trouble Me By Putting Me In Jail But Can't Break My Spirit': Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has sent a message from jail that was posted from his official Twitter account.

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has sent a message from the Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too earlier this week.

"Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.

 Sisodia tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI.
 

AAPManish SisodiaDelhi Liquor Policy Scam

