topStoriesenglish2623218
NewsIndia
MEERUT NEWS

You Can Win Rs 71,000 By Eating One Samosa Here; Read

 The shop owner said it takes over 90 minutes alone and efforts of three cooks just to fry the samosa in the pan. 

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

You Can Win Rs 71,000 By Eating One Samosa Here; Read

MEERUT: How would you celebrate your birthday by cutting a 12-kilogram giant samosa? Or eating the deep-fried snack in 30 minutes to win Rs 71,000. Shubham Kaushal, the third generation owner of Lalkurti-based Kaushal Sweets here, says he wanted to do "something different" to bring the samosa into the spotlight.

The idea struck him to create a 'Bahubali' samosa that will weigh 12 kilogram. Kaushal said people order 'Bahubali' samosas and prefer to cut it on their birthdays, instead of the traditional cake. He said there is also a challenge to win Rs 71,000 to finish eating the samosa, stuffed with by potatoes, peas, spices, paneer and dry fruits, in 30 minutes.

It takes around six hours for chefs at Kaushal's shop to prepare the giant samosa. The shop owner said it takes over 90 minutes alone and efforts of three cooks just to fry the samosa in the pan. Of the 12-kilogram samosa, around seven kg is the savoury packed inside the pastry cone.

"Our Bahubali samosa has also caught the attention of social media influencers and food bloggers who frequent the shop. We also get queries from locals as well as people living in other parts of the country," Kaushal said. He said the shop takes only advance orders for the samosa.

"I wanted to do something different to bring samosas into the spotlight. We decided to make 'Bahubali' samosas. First, we started by making four-kg samosas and then eight-kg samosas. Both of which turned out to be popular. After this, we prepared a 12-kg samosa," Kaushal said. A 12-kg samosa costs around Rs 1,500.

Kaushal said he has received around 40-50 orders so far for 'Bahubali' samosas. He claimed that the samosa is the largest in the country. The western UP district, Meerut, is popular for sweets like 'revri' and 'gajak'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile