हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

You gave your best and that is all that counts, PM Modi tells fencer Bhavani after Tokyo Olympics loss

Prime Minister Modi told Bhavani that wins and losses are a part of life and that the country is very proud of her. Bhavani on Monday became India's first fencing player to win a match at the Olympics but lost the round of 32 match hours later.   

You gave your best and that is all that counts, PM Modi tells fencer Bhavani after Tokyo Olympics loss

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 26, 2021) told CA Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever fencer in the Olympics, that the country is very proud of her contributions. Prime Minister Modi's words of encouragement came after Bhavani Devi lost to the world number three in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Bhavani became India's first fencing player to win a match at the Olympics after defeating Nadia Azizi on Monday but lost the round of 32 match hours later against France's Manon Brunet.
Following her loss, Devi took to her official Twitter account and apologised for not being able to win. 

The 27-year-old wrote, "Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry"

She also thanked PM Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur among others for standing by her. 

In reply, the Prime Minister told her that she gave her best and that is all that counts. 

"Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," PM Modi tweeted. 

Replying to Modi's tweet, Devi said, "When your inspiration icon calls you an inspiration, what better day I can ask for? Your words motivated me, PM Narendra Modi."

She added, "You stood by me even at losing the match, this gesture and leadership has given me the boost and confidence to work hard and win upcoming matches for India." 

ALSO READ  |  'India is elated': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at Tokyo Olympics

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiBhavani DeviTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital today

Must Watch

PT4M10S

DNA: Rahul Gandhi is a farmer today, what will he become tomorrow?