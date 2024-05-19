Industry: Vested Finance Partners with ClearTax

Vested Finance has announced its partnership with ClearTax, aiming to simplify the process of including US investments in income tax return (ITR) filings for its users. This integration will benefit over 250,000 investors with Vested accounts, allowing them to leverage ClearTax for their tax documentation needs.

To use this new feature, investors need to log into the Vested Finance platform, navigate to the ‘Tax Documents’ section, and select 'File with ClearTax.' They can then log in or sign up on ClearTax, where all tax documents generated by Vested, such as capital gains, schedules of Foreign Assets, and Foreign Income, will be automatically captured and converted to INR as per income tax regulations.

Investors will then need to provide additional personal details, income sources, and capital gains from various sources to complete their ITR filing within a few clicks.

Viram Shah, CEO of Vested Finance, highlighted the growing popularity of global stock investments among Indian investors, particularly in the US markets. He remarked, “Our tax documents have always been a favorite feature for our customers. Initially, we focused on providing simplified tax documents, but with our

ClearTax partnership, we've evolved into offering a comprehensive reporting and filing solution.”

This partnership underscores Vested Finance’s commitment to making global investment more accessible and manageable for Indian investors, ensuring a seamless experience from investment to tax filing.