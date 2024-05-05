Success Story: Meet Shruti Gupta - Driving Force at Skinos

Dr. Shruti Gupta, a distinguished specialist in dermatology with credentials from the FAAD (USA), established Skinos Private Limited, a premier dermatology clinic based in Delhi. She is an alumnus of King George Medical University, Lucknow, and earned her MD at Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute. With more than nine years of rich experience, Dr. Gupta excels in delivering superior care and innovative treatments for skin, hair, face, and aesthetic concerns through laser and other advanced technologies.

Skinos stands out for its commitment to delivering personalized, cutting-edge aesthetic services. The clinic prioritizes holistic well-being, continually setting new benchmarks in beauty and healthcare. Understanding that each individual's needs are different, Skinos crafts specialized treatment plans to meet the unique objectives and conditions of its clients.

Dr. Gupta is dedicated to pioneering advancements in dermatology, combining state-of-the-art technology with a tailored approach to patient care. Skinos not only transforms appearances but also boosts self-esteem, improves life quality, and raises awareness about effective skin and hair maintenance.

Achievements and Recognition

Dr. Gupta has made significant research contributions, particularly noted for her study on the effectiveness of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments for male pattern hair loss, which has received global recognition and was published on PubMed.

Her vision for Skinos transcends traditional clinical goals; she is motivated by a desire to make a broader social impact, enhancing self-confidence, bettering lives, and promoting educational initiatives about dermatological care.