Is Your Partner in The Hospital? A Few Tips to Make Their Stay More Comfortable

Short stays in the hospital can be nerve-wracking, frustrating, and stressful. However, with a few small changes, your patient’s stay will run much more smoothly, and they’ll feel more comfortable.

When you’re sick or injured, everything sucks--the food tastes like bland cardboard, the crisp spring air is cold on your feverish body, and every hug and kiss stings your skin. In the past, if you ended up in the hospital for long, your only choice was to stay there.

Patients had no option of checking themselves into a nursing home or assisted living facility. Fortunately, there are many alternatives to long stays in the hospital today. Among them is finding a hospital bed rental near me and acquiring one of the best beds for your loved one.

This blog article will focus on tips to make the patient/patient’s stay more comfortable.

How To Make Your Patient Comfortable in the Hospital

Below are a few tips to make your patient's hospital stay more comfortable:

1. Ensure They’re Comfortable in the Room

The first order of business is to get your loved one into a comfortable bed. Hospital beds are stiff and uncomfortable. So if you have the option of renting an adjustable bed or purchasing one of the best beds for hospital patients, that would be ideal.

Also, the best news is that hospital bed rental cost is not as expensive as they once were. There are now many places offering a good deal on hospital bed rentals.

If you don't have many options, at least have a hospital bed with pillows on each side of your loved one. Your patient will feel more secure if they're able to hold on to the rails while falling asleep and rolling over in their sleep.

2. Bring In Some Comforts From Home

The length of a hospital stay may aggravate pain, anxiety, stress, and depression. Fortunately, it's possible to reduce these symptoms with a few small changes, like bringing some of your loved one’s favorite comfort items into the hospital room.

Some of those items may include pillows or blankets from home, favorite photographs, your loved one’s dog or cat, or family members in some circumstances.

They will feel more at home and at ease in the hospital if they surround themselves with their favorite things.

3. Ensure They’re Eating Properly

Extended stays in the hospital can be difficult to weather, especially when you're not feeling well and the food is bland and unappealing. If your loved one can eat independently, be a good advocate and speak with the hospital nutritionist about your loved one’s dietary restrictions.

If they aren't eating independently, you can pack some of their favorite foods from home to supplement the hospital menu. Plus, even if your loved one eats everything on their tray, remember that bland food is not healthy or nutritious. Ask the hospital to provide healthier options, mostly available upon request.

4. Bring in Some Entertainment

TV can be a good way for your loved one to pass the time while they’re stuck in bed or recovering from surgery or illness. If you can afford it, rent movies online and bring them into the room on a USB flash drive.

Most hospital rooms have a TV and USB hook-up. So, it's just a matter of inserting the USB and pushing play to watch your loved one’s favorite shows or movies.

Nowadays, there are many apps you can download on your cellphone to keep them occupied. From solitaire to word searches to crosswords, your loved one can play games on their phone during quiet time or when waiting for a doctor’s visit.

5. Make Sure They Have Pain Relief

Pain is an unfortunate part of many hospital stays, so it's crucial to ensure that your loved one receives adequate pain medication if necessary.

Many hospitals are cutting back on medication and not giving patients the pain relief, they need. An excellent way to avoid this is to bring in your medications from home and keep them secure at all times.

This includes over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen and prescription painkillers if needed.

Don’t Wait till It's Late

The family members of a patient in a hospital need to be proactive and advocate for what they feel is best for their loved ones. In addition, nurses, doctors, and social workers are busy people with many patients to take care of.

Family members can help with patient needs by being watchful of the neglected things by the busy staff. All of the things family members can do to help their loved ones might seem small, but they all add up and make a difference in the overall experience of being in the hospital

