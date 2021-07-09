ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Research Fellow posts, check last date and other details here

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The last date to submit application forms is July 19, 2021. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of VSSC at www.vssc.gov.in/VSSC/.

ISRO VSSC is looking to recruit for 12 posts of JRF at Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, one of the premier research institutions in India.

Eligibility criteria:

MSc Degree in Physics/Applied Physics/Space Physics/Atmospheric Science/Meteorology/Planetary Sciences with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10-point scale or equivalent

Or

MTech in Atmospheric Science/Space Science/Planetary Science/Applied Physics with a minimum of 60% marks on average of all semesters in aggregate or a CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10-point scale or equivalent.

Meanwhile, candidates should also have qualified for one of these:

1. CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test, including NET-Lectureship

2. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) conducted by MHRD.

3. Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST)

Age limit:

Aspirants should be 28 years of age as of 19.07.2021. The age bar is 31 years for OBC candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates. Persons with Disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per rules.

Selection procedure:

The selection for the post will be based on the performance of the interview. Post initial screening of applications, a shortlist of meritorious candidates for interview will be released. The shortlisted candidates will receive the call letter for the interview via e-mail.

Tenure:

The Fellowship is initially for a period of one year and can be renewed annually for a total period of five years. For renewal, there will be a review of the activity every year.

After online registration, applicants will be provided with a Registration Number, which should be preserved for future reference. The candidates are also suggested to take a printout of the online application.

Live TV