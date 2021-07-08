GAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 200 posts, check details here

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited is recruiting to fill 220 vacancies for manager, senior engineer, senior officer and other posts. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 5. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of GAIL- www.gailonline.com.

Vacancy details:

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Eligibility criteria:

While each post requires different educational qualifications, all minimum essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). For age limit, maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations.

Application fees:

Candidates from the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes).

GAIL (India) Limited is a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution and Marketing) and its related services.

For more details, aspirants can read the full notification here.

