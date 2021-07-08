GAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 200 posts, check details here

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited is recruiting to fill 220 vacancies for manager, senior engineer, senior officer and other posts. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 5. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of GAIL- www.gailonline.com.
Vacancy details:
Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts
Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts
Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts
Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts
Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts
Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts
Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts
Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts
Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts
Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts
Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts
Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts
Officer (Security): 5 posts
Officer (Official Language): 4 posts
Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts
Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts
Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts
Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts
Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts
Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts
Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts
Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts
Eligibility criteria:
While each post requires different educational qualifications, all minimum essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). For age limit, maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations.
Application fees:
Candidates from the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes).
GAIL (India) Limited is a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution and Marketing) and its related services.
For more details, aspirants can read the full notification here.