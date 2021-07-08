हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GAIL

GAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 200 posts, check details here

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of GAIL- www.gailonline.com. 

GAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 200 posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited is recruiting to fill 220 vacancies for manager, senior engineer, senior officer and other posts. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 5. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of GAIL- www.gailonline.com

Vacancy details: 

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Eligibility criteria:

While each post requires different educational qualifications, all minimum essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). For age limit, maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations.

Application fees:

Candidates from the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). 

GAIL (India) Limited is a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution and Marketing) and its related services. 

For more details, aspirants can read the full notification here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GAILGAIL RecruitmentGAIL Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India, to make other key appointments soon

Must Watch

PT5M38S

Mansukh Mandaviya takes over as new health minister during the struggle against COVID-19