2500 Kashmiri youth brave snow, rain to participate in Indian Army's recruitment drive

BARAMULLA: A large number of Kashmiri youth braved snowfall and rains to take part in the recruitment drive of Indian Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The recruitment drive was held in Gantamulla Bala village of Baramulla district.

“Youth of Kashmir turned in large numbers to join Armed Forces. The recruitment drive is being conducted at Gantamulla, Baramulla. Immense patriotic fervour, idea of better life & career in #IndianArmy are great cause for #KashmiriYouth,' shared the Indian's Army's official handle on Instagram. An accompanying video showed many standing in long queues in sheltered areas amid heavy snow and rainfall.

Around 2500 Kashmiri youth participated in the Indian Army recruitment rally against 111 vacancies, reported ANI.

This comes days after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. India has already launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country.

“By joining Army, we can serve the nation and also protect our families and take care of them as we hardly have any employment opportunities in the Valley," said an aspirant.

“We cannot go outside Kashmir. This is a great opportunity for us. We wish that more vacancies are offered to us. If Kashmiri personnel will be deployed in the sensitive areas then they can talk to the people and deal with the ongoing crisis," another applicant said.

Several Kashmiri students studying in different states have returned home following reports of attacks and threats. Following this, the safety and security of the students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in different states was reviewed by the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Sunday.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 around 3:15 pm.

With ANI inputs