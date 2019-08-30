65-year-old shopkeeper killed by terrorists in Parimpora area of Srinagar, search underway

Srinagar: A 65-year-old man was killed after some unidentified terrorists opened fire at him on Thursday night in the Parimpora region on the outskirts of Srinagar. He was a shopkeeper and reportedly killed for keeping his shop open. Earlier, a truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals.

The latest killing of a civilian comes a day ahead of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's visit to Kashmir to review the situation there.

According to J&K Police, the civilian was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A previous tweet from the Kashmir Zone Police said, ''terrorists fired at a civilian in the Parimpora jurisdiction of Srinagar who succumbed at the local hospital.''

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area was cordoned off.

A search has also been launched by the security forces to nab the terrorists.

While restrictions continue in parts of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced several measures, including filling of vacancies, to instill confidence in local Kashmiris.

"The local government is handling the situation with maturity and restraint. Not a single life has been lost. Not a single live bullet has been fired. The administration is putting all resources necessary to ensure that normalcy returns as soon as possible," the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Referring to the situation on August 5 when the Central government repealed Article 370, Kumar said there has been "a gradual but a positive improvement" in the situation on the ground.