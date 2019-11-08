Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier was martyred after sustaining injuries as the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

The fresh violation of ceasefire occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following which the Indian Army responded strongly to Pakistan's unprovoked firing and shelling.

The Defence PRO confirmed that that one Army jawan has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in KG sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence PRO Jammu: One Army jawan has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in KG sector of Mendhar sub-division #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

There have been over 2,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control this year, which is much higher than the previous two years, according to a government report. Last month alone witnessed triple the number of such breaches as against the last two Septembers.

According to data, which is part of an internal government report, there have been 2,317 ceasefire violations till date this year, while there were 1,629 violations last year and 860 in 2017. The violations have largely taken place in South of Pir Panjal in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

These areas are Krishna Ghati-129, Bhimber Gali-287, Naushera-820, Sunderbani-151 and Poonch-744. There were 292 violations in September, out of which 250 took place in South of Pir Panjal and the rest in the North of Pir Panjal. In September 2017, there were 101 violations and 102 in September 2018.

Ceasefire violations began increasing from July. It stood at 296 in July and reached 307 in August, including 258 between August 6 and 31, soon after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has also started targeting civilians through these violations.

