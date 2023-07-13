trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635070
BREAKING: Three Non-Local Labourers Injured In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Shopian, Rushed To Hospital

According to reports, the labourers were badly injured after the gunmen fired shots at them in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening.

Srinagar: Three non-local labourers were attacked by a group of unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening. According to reports, the labourers were badly injured after the gunmen fired shots at them in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital, the officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

More details are awaited.

